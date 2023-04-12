Spell of heatwave continues in Andhra Pradesh

April 12, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Severe heatwave and heatwave conditions prevailed in various mandals of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, while the maximum temperatures continued to cross the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

At least 13 mandals, including six mandals in Anakapalli district, four in Kakinada and one mandal each in NTR, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 71 mandals, including 12 mandals in Anakapalli district, experienced heatwave conditions.

Other districts which experienced a heatwave on Wednesday are Alluri Sitarama Raju (7 mandals), Kakinada (10), Krishna (7), Srikakulam (5), Sri Satya Sai (4), Visakhapatnam (4), Konaseema (3), Nandyal (3), NTR (3), Eluru (3), Anantapur (2), Bapatla (2), Palnadu (2), Parvathipuram Manyam (1), Nellore (1), Vizianagaram (1) and Chittoor (1).

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar situation is likely to prevail during the next two days as per the forecast by AP State Disaster Management Authority.

On Thursday, about 126 mandals are likely to experience heatwave conditions and on Friday about 108 mandals are likely to experience heatwave and one mandal is likely to experience severe heatwave conditions.

The maximum temperatures recorded at various stations across the state as per IMD are as follows: Kurnool (42.5), Amadalavalasa (41.6), Banavasi (40.4), Viziangaram (40.2 ), Tirupati (40.6), Tuni (40.2), Utkuru (40.8), Anantapur (39.6), Garikapadu (39.7), Vijayawada (39.7), Nellore (39.3), Amaravati (39.2), Kadapa (39.0), Darsi (38.9), Ongole (38.9), Kalavacharla (38.6), Venkataramannagudem (38.5), Machilipatnam (38.2), Kakinada (37.9), Kavali (37.7), Nellore (37.7), Bapatla (37.6), Kalingapatnam (35.4), Narasapur (35.3) and Visakhapatnam (34.2).