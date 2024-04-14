GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Speedy recovery wishes pour in for A.P. Chief Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes speedy recovery to Jagan; Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, K.T. Rama Rao and Sharmila condemn the stone-pelting incident

April 14, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injurued in a stome-pelting incident during his ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra in Vijayawada on April 13.

Messages wishing a speedy recovery to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy poured in from various quarters on Apil 14 (Sunday). Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in a stone-pelting incident during his ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra in Vijayawada on Saturday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.  Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K.T. Rama Rao, APPCC president Y.S. Sharmila and others prayed for the speedy recovery of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Modi posted to social media platform ‘X’ late on Saturday night that he prayed for the speedy recovery and good health of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.  

Condemning the stone-pelting incident, Mr. Stalin said that political differences should never escalate to violence. “Let’s uphold civility and mutual respect as we engage in the democratic process. Wishing him a quick recovery,” he posted on ‘X’. 

Ms. Mamata Banerjee said, “I am shocked to hear about the attack on Jagan ji. Praying for his speedy recovery.”

Mr. Naidu also condemned the incident. In a post on ‘X’, he urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate an impartial and unbiased inquiry into the incident and punish those responsible for it.

Mr. Taraka Rama Rao said violence has no place in democracy.  “Glad you are safe. Take care Jagan Anna. Strongly condemn the attack on AP (Andhra Pradesh) Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Violence has no place in democracy and I hope strict preventive measures are put in place by ECI,” he posted on ‘X’.

Ms. Sharmila termed the incident as “very unfortunate”. “We believe this incident was accidental. But if someone purposefully carried out this attack, then everyone should condemn it. There shouldn’t be any scope for violence in a democracy. I pray for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” she said. 

