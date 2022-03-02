Speeding car mows down 4 sitting in front of house in Andhra Pradesh

A speeding car mowed down four persons sitting in front of their home in Chintakommadinne police limits of Kadapa district on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Maddimadugu village on the Bengaluru–Kadapa highway when the driver of the speeding SUV, allegedly in an inebriated condition, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, deviated from his path and ran over four persons sitting in front of their house.

While Kondaiah (45), Lakshmi Devi (35) died on the spot, Ammulu (30) and Devi (27) died while being shifted to hospital. The driver was beaten up and handed over to the police. The police shifted the bodies to RIMS for postmortem.