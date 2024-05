Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on May 20 (Monday) asked the officials and representatives of the GMR Group to speed up the construction work at the Bhogapuram international airport. He reviewed the progress of the ongoing works at the airport terminal, runway and air traffic control centre. He also reviewed the project plans. He directed the revenue officials to complete the approach road connecting the airport with the National Highway.

