Speed up Somasila HLC project works: Minister

NELLORE

01 June 2021 02:05 IST

A Special Task Force, headed by Joint Collector(Revenue) M.N. Harendhira Prasad, has been constituted to speed up the works on Somasila High Level Canal project in SPSR Nellore district.

A decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting held by Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy here on Monday and after telephonic consultations with District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu.

The Minister urged Special Collector(land acquisition) Nageswara Rao to expedite the survey for land acquisition for phase II of the project.

The Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in implementation of the project works and set a deadline of June 10 for taking up the same. Notice would be served if there was any further delay, he said.

He exhorted the Irrigation department officials to hasten the canal works and repairs being taken up at a cost of ₹117 crore. The meeting was attended by, among others, Telugu Ganga Chief Engineer K. Harinarayana Reddy.