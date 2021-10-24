Speed up rehabilitation exercise, officials told

RAMPACHODAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI)

24 October 2021 05:42 IST

High-level meet discusses action plan

District Collector Ch. Hari Kiran on Saturday directed the officials to speed up the grant of the land-to-land component and rehabilitation exercise in the 53 habitations being affected by the Polavaram irrigation project in the East Godavari Agency.

A high-level meeting was convened here to prepare an action plan to speed up the pending works and construction of the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies.

Mr. Hari Kiran directed the Rampachodavaram and Chintoor ITDA authorities to submit a report on the status of the R&R exercise.

Advertising

Advertising

On rehabilitation of families from Kondamodalu village of Devipatnam mandal, Mr. Hari Kiran said the government had cleared the problem pertaining to the 426 acres of land belonging to the village.

Addressing the officials and sarpanches who represented the submerged habitations, Araku MP G. Madhavi promised to take up with the Central authorities the issues pertaining to Resettlement and Rehabilitation.

A Project Level Monitoring Committee, comprising sarpanches of all the submerged panchayats, was aksed to identify the issues and submit a report to the State government. ZP Chairman V. Venu Gopal, ITDA Rampachodavaram Project Officer C.V. Praveen Adithya, ITDA Chintoor PO A. Venkata Ramana, and Polavaram R&R Commissioner O. Anand were present.