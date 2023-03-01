HamberMenu
Speed up projects in capital region, Minister tells officials

March 01, 2023 04:52 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Adimulapu Suresh. File.

Adimulapu Suresh. File. | Photo Credit: V Raju

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Affairs (MA&UD) Adimulapu Suresh asked the AP Capital Region Development Authority officials to speed up all the works taken up in the region.

In a review meeting with officials in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Mr. Suresh said that several works are pending due to various reasons, and added that action should be taken to overcome the hurdles and finish the works on time.

He said works related to Karakatta road and the Seed Access Road should be completed at the earliest. He was told by officials that for the construction of additional court hall rooms at the High Court, an amount of ₹4.65 crore has been released and that work will be completed by the end of the year.

Mr. Suresh asked officials to complete the AP-TIDCO housing colonies taken up at eight locations in the capital region. APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav was present at the meeting.

