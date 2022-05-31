Andhra Pradesh: Speed up probe into pending cases, says Vizianagaram SP

Superintendent of Police M. Deepika chairing a review meeting in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

May 31, 2022 19:42 IST

She expresses displeasure over brewing of ID liquor in district

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika on Tuesday asked Station House Officers (SHOs) in the district to speed up investigation into pending cases and produce all necessary documents in the respective courts on time to ensure swift justice for complainants.

Speaking at a review meeting, Ms. Deepika said that utilisation of technology and better coordination would help the investigating officers gather the evidence required to prove the guilt of the accused. She expressed her displeasure over the manufacturing of illicit liquor in many villages of the district and asked officials to conduct raids in order to curb the menace.

The SP asked officials to create awareness on the Disha Act and encourage young women and girls to download the Disha App on their mobile phones.

Additional SPs P. Satyanarayana, N. Sridevi, Vizianagaram in-charge DSP T. Trinath, and Bobbili DSP B. Mohana Rao were present at the review meeting.