Speed up National Highway works, officials, contractors told

Principal Secretary, Roads, Transports and Buildings, M.T. Krishna Babu, asked the officials to speed up the pending road works of National Highway and assured the State government’s support for any issues. He took part in a review meet over progress of various road works on NH along with District Collector V. Vinay Chand here at the Collectorate on Saturday.

During the meet, he asked the contractors and engineers to finish the works in the given timeline, saying that the State government gives utmost priority in facilitating concrete and sand. He said that about 16 km of 50km Anandapuram- Anakapalle NH-16 works have already finished. For this project, there is a need of about 330 hectares land in which 292 hectares of land is available as of now, he said. Mr. Krishna Babu later inspected the four-lane works between Sabbavaram-Sheela Nagar.

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, Special Deputy Collector V. Suryakala and a few others were present.