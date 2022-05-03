Speed up land acquisition for housing programme, officials in Kakinada told

Housing Corporation Managing Director inspects ongoing works in district

A.P. State Housing Corporation Managing Director Narayana Bharat Gupta and Kakinada Rural MLA K. Kannababu on Tuesday directed the officials to speed up land acquisition for house sites under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme in Kakinada district.

Accompanied by the officials, Mr. Bharat Gupta inspected the ongoing construction works at Nemam, Pandooru, Timmapuram and Karapa Central layouts in the Kakinada Rural Assembly segment.

In a review meeting with the officials led by Joint Collector Ilakkiya at the Collectorate, Mr. Bharat Gupta directed them to ensure that the deadlines were met to complete the construction of houses under the programme.

On the status of the housing scheme, Mr. Kannababu said a whopping 32,000 house sites had been distributed in the Kakinada Rural segment. More house sites would be allocated to the eligible beneficiaries, he added.