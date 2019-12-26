Speed up land acquisition: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to identify land for giving house sites to the poor in Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, and East and West Godavari districts in a week and facilitate land acquisition at the earliest.
The target is to hand over the title deeds to the beneficiaries by Ugadi.
In a review meeting on housing at his camp office near here on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the house sites should be clearly marked. The title deeds should contain the security features that would prevent tampering. He also ordered that house sites be given to every eligible person.
Officials told the Chief Minister that 22,46,139 beneficiaries had been identified so far (11,77,260 in villages and 10,99,160 in urban areas). Revenue Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney were present.
