Speed up Jagananna housing works, civic commissioner tells officials

Pundakar directs week-long sanitation drive in wards

Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar has asked the officials concerned to speed up the works related to the Jagananna housing scheme.

Mr. Swapnil along with Vijayawada Sub-Collector G.S.S. Praveen Chand conducted a review meeting on the progress of the construction of the houses allocated to the beneficiaries of the scheme from the city in the layouts at Uppuluru, Vanukuru, Surampalem, Vedurupavuluru and Kondapavuluru.

He asked the special officers appointed to oversee the works at the layouts to speed up the works and also reach out to the beneficiaries and help them take up the construction work involving Welfare Secretaries, Ward Volunteers and Village Revenue Assistants.

In a separate meeting with VMC officials, Mr. Swapnil asked the officials of the health wing to conduct a week-long sanitation drive at the ward level to create awareness among the public on Swachh Survekshan, garbage collection, cleanliness of the surroundings and other aspects.

He asked the officials to work towards making Vijayawada the cleanest city in the country in the upcoming Swachh rankings.