ADVERTISEMENT

Speed up development works in Itchapuram, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana tells officials

August 04, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Education and YSRCP in-charge of Srikakulam district Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday directed officials of all departments to speed up development works in Ichchapuram constituency and give special focus to the water project that would supply safe drinking water to all the villages affected by kidney diseases.

The minister was holding a meeting to review works taken up in Ichchapuram, currently represented by TDP MLA Bendalam Ashok. YSRCP had lost the seat in 2019 despite the historic padayatra of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the massive public meeting.

In this background, the government has given special focus to this constituency. Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and other officials were present in the review meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US