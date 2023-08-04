Speed up development works in Itchapuram, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana tells officials

August 04, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Minister for Education and YSRCP in-charge of Srikakulam district Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday directed officials of all departments to speed up development works in Ichchapuram constituency and give special focus to the water project that would supply safe drinking water to all the villages affected by kidney diseases.

The minister was holding a meeting to review works taken up in Ichchapuram, currently represented by TDP MLA Bendalam Ashok. YSRCP had lost the seat in 2019 despite the historic padayatra of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the massive public meeting.

In this background, the government has given special focus to this constituency. Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and other officials were present in the review meeting.