Speed up construction of liquid oxygen plants: CM

At 0.66%, the COVID-19 mortality rate is the second lowest in Andhra Pradesh, say officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the officials to expedite the construction of the proposed 350-tonne liquid oxygen manufacturing plants in order to attain self-sufficiency, and suggested that the surplus gas be used for industrial purposes if not required by the hospitals.

Addressing a review meeting on COVID-19, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to set up cryogenic tanks along with pressure swing absorption oxygen generation units, and ordered that D-type cylinders be made available at the hospitals so that oxygen could be efficiently supplied to the patients.

Officials told the Chief Minister that 12,187 oxygen concentrators would reach the State by July 15, 10,000 D-type cylinders by June 24, and 20 ISO tankers by July 5.

Steps were being taken to provide oxygen facilities in the hospitals having a bed strength of more than 50, they said. They also said 10-kl oxygen tanks were being made available in the hospitals with bed numbers exceeding 100.

“At 0.66%, Andhra Pradesh has the second lowest mortality rate. The positivity rate is 5.99%, whil the rate of recovery is 95.53%. The number of active cases has come down to 69,831,” the officials said.

Beds availability

They further said that 2,562 ICU beds and 13,738 oxygen beds were available as on Friday. More than 12,000 general beds were also available. Kurnool district had the lowest positivity rate of 2.58%, while it was the highest in East Godavari at 12.25%. A total of 2,584 black fungus cases had been registered in the State. While 185 patients died, 1,455 were undergoing treatment.