Speed up construction of houses: Minister

VIJAYAWADA

26 August 2021 03:42 IST

Krishna district in-charge Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has asked district officials to speed up construction of houses grounded under the Jagananna Housing Colonies scheme.

At the District Review Committee meeting held here of Wednesday, Mr. Peddireddy said that of the 1.67 lakh houses, 1.53 lakh were grounded in the mega grounding mela, but foundation was laid for only 3,500 houses so far. He asked officials to speed up the construction of the houses at the earliest. District Collector J. Nivas said that construction was halted due to rain and soon construction of 26,000 houses would be taken up.

Mr. Peddireddy said 210 village secretariats, 196 Rythu Bharosa Kendras and many health clinics, bulk milk units and digital libraries were yet to become operational. He asked elected representatives to ensure these facilities were made operational soon.

The Minister appreciated the District Collector for ensuring supply of sand, cement and steel to the works taken up under the employment guarantee scheme. MLAs, MLCs, officials and others were present.