Speed up construction of houses for the poor, CM tells officials

He wants location of house sites to be shown to beneficiaries

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on housing at his camp office near Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

He wants location of house sites to be shown to beneficiaries

VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to speed up the construction of houses under Pedalandariki Illu scheme, including the 1.24 lakh houses which were recently allocated to the beneficiaries in Visakhapatnam.

He also ordered that the TIDCO houses should have all basic amenities and their registration process must be expedited.

Addressing a review meeting on housing at his camp office near here on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the location of the house sites must be shown to the beneficiaries apart from providing them with the title deeds as per guidelines and as per schedule.

The officials told the CM that the construction of the houses in Visakhapatnam would begin by the end of October and due emphasis was laid on the creation of infrastructure like drainages, roads and power supply in the Jagananna Colonies.

Further, the officials informed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that 1.40 lakh houses would be ready in the next 15-20 days. So far, 2,03,920 applicants had been confirmed to be eligible and land deeds were already given to one lakh beneficiaries.

The AP State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) Chairman D. Dorababu, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretaries Ajay Jain (housing), Y. Srilakshmi (MA&UD) and K. Vijayanand (energy), AP-TIDCO MD Ch. Sridhar, APSHCL MD N. Bharat Gupta and CCLA Secretary Babu. A were present.