Specially abled take part in sports and games competitions at IGMC

November 29, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Differently abled youth taking part in the sports competitions organised in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Students of various schools for the specially-abled and physically challenged youth had a field day at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium as they took part in various games and sports competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The competitions were organised by the Differently ABled, Transgenders and Senior Citizens Welfare Department ahead of the International Day of Disabled Persons.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, who inaugurated the programme, said that specially-abled people had more special talents than normal people and it was the responsibility of everyone to recognise and nurture their talent. He said every disabled person who came forward to take part in the competition was a winner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Joint Collector Shrivas Nupur Ajaykumar, Differently ABled, Transgenders and Senior Citizens Welfare Department assistant director B. Ram Kumar and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US