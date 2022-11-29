  1. EPaper
Specially abled take part in sports and games competitions at IGMC

November 29, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Differently abled youth taking part in the sports competitions organised in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Students of various schools for the specially-abled and physically challenged youth had a field day at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium as they took part in various games and sports competitions.

The competitions were organised by the Differently ABled, Transgenders and Senior Citizens Welfare Department ahead of the International Day of Disabled Persons.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, who inaugurated the programme, said that specially-abled people had more special talents than normal people and it was the responsibility of everyone to recognise and nurture their talent. He said every disabled person who came forward to take part in the competition was a winner.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Joint Collector Shrivas Nupur Ajaykumar, Differently ABled, Transgenders and Senior Citizens Welfare Department assistant director B. Ram Kumar and others were present.

