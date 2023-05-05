Specialised M.Tech course on bridges, tunnels at JNTU Anantapur

May 05, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Jawharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, will offer a specialised postgraduate programme in structural engineering on its campus from the current academic year (2023-24). The course—M.Tech Structural Engineering (Bridges and Tunnels)—was developed with support from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Vice-Chancellor G. Rangajanardhana, registrar Chundupalli Sashidhar and others participated in an online meeting with MoRTH additional director general D. Sarangi and director Bidurkant Jha on Friday and informed them that admission into the M.Tech programme would take place through Andhra Pradesh PGECET 2023, to be held from May 28 to 30.

JNTUA launched the first M.Tech programme in structural engineering in the country in 1974. In view of the rapidly increasing number of bridges and tunnels, there was a shortage of experts. Hence, MoRTH wants the JNTUA to start the programme to produce professionals for future, said JNTUA officials.

College principal P. Sujatha said the university had taken all the measures to spread awareness about the M.Tech programme among the youth.

Also discussed in the meeting was the progress of the research into natural rubber modified bitumen sanctioned to JNTUA by MoRTH. It was said that equipment worth ₹50 lakh would be purchased soon.