Special weekly trains to Secunderabad from January 4

Visakhapatnam

28 December 2021 21:35 IST

Special trains will be operated by East Coast Railway (E Co R) between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Pongal season.

Train no. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays from January 5 to February 23 at 7 p.m. to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 7 a.m.

In the return direction, 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays from January 6 to February 24 at 7.40 p.m. to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6.40 a.m., according to a statement issued by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manage A.K, Tripathi on Tuesday.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda and Sattenapalle

These trains will have three 3rd AC coaches, eight Sleeper Class, six General Second Class and two Second class-cum-luggage/Disabled coaches.

Train no. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Tuesdays from January 4 to Feb 22 at 5.35 p.m. to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 7.10 a.m.

In the return direction, 08586 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly Special train, will leave Secunderabad on Wednesdays from January 5 to February 23 at 9.05 p.m. to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.50 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda.

These trains will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class -10, General Second Class-6 and Second Class-cum-luggage/ Disabled coaches -2.