Special vaccination drive in city

Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that a special vaccination drive will be organised for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years on August 28 and 31 here in Visakhapatnam district.

In a release on Thursday, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that people in the said age group can come forward to take their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This drive will be organised at all Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in the district on the two days, he said.

He also directed officials from the Health Department to take steps to conduct the vaccination drive successfully. The Collector added that COVID-19 protocols must be strictly followed at the vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, in a special drive organised on Thursday, around 28,000 people were vaccinated in a special drive organised for people of all ages in Visakhapatnam. The drive was organised at 72 health centres in the city. People aged between 18 and 44 years, teachers, and mothers with children under the age of five years and other eligible persons were provided the first and second doses.