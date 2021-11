Special trains toTirupati from Dec. 1

The South Central Railway (SCR) will run daily special trains between Tirupati and Kadiridevarapalli via Dharmavarm, Anantapur and Guntakal from November 30. The Tirupati-Kadiridevarapalli (07589) train will depart from Tirupati station at 11.05 p.m. daily. It will reach Kadiridevarapalli at 1 p.m. the next day. In the return direction, the train ( 07590) will leave Kadiriverapalli at 3.15 p.m. from December 1 and reach Tirupati at 3.35 a.m.

En route, the trains halts at Chandragiri, Panapakam, Pakala Junction, Damalcheruvu, Piler, Madanapalle Road, Mulacalacheruvu, Nallacheruvu, Kadiri, Mudigubba, Chinnekuntapalli, Dharmavaram Junction, Chigicherla, Zangalapalle, Prasannaya Palli, Anantapur, Taticherla, Garladinne, Kalluru, Khadarpett, Vankatampalle, Gulapalyamu, Guntakal Junction, Bantanahal, Bevinahalu, Virapur, Hagari, Bellary Junction, Obalapuram, Somalapuram, Rayadurg, Avuladatla and Kalyanadurga stations in both the directions.

These trains will have general second class coaches and the unreserved express fare will be charged.