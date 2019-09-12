Special trains to various routes to clear rush from October

In order to clear rush of passengers, East Coast Railways has decided to extend the special train services in several routes.

(Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam) Train No. 08501 Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad weekly special express will leave Visakhapatnam on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. from October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019. The train would reach Secunderabad on the next day at 12 p.m,.

In return direction the train No. 08502, Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam weekly special express will leave Secunderabad on Wednesdays at 4.30 p.m. from October 2, 2019 to January 1, 2020. The train would reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 4.50 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad in both the directions. The train will have one 2nd AC, three 3rd AC coaches, 10 Sleeper Class coaches, Six General Second class coaches and two second class-cum-luggage coaches.

Train No. 08573 Visakhapatnam - Tirupati weekly special express will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 10.55 p.m. from October 7, 2019 to December 30,2019. The train will reach Tirupati on the next day at 1.25 p.m.

In return direction, train No. 08574 Tirupati - Visakhapatnam weekly special express will leave Tirupati on Tuesdays at 3.30 p.m. from October 8, 2019 to December 31, 2019. The train would reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6.50 a.m.

According to officials, this pair of trains has stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, New Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Sri Kalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. The train will have two 2nd AC coaches, four 3rd AC coaches, nine Sleeper Class coaches, five General Second class coaches and two second class-cum-luggage coaches.

Train No. 08407 Bhubaneswar to Secunderabad weekly AC special express will leave Bhubaneswar on Thursdays at 1:20 p.m. from Oct 3, 2019 to December 26, 2019. The train would reach Secunderabad on the next day at 9 a.m.

In return direction, the train No. 08408 Secunderabad to Bhubaneswar weekly AC special express will leave Secunderabad on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. from October 4, 2019 to December 27, 2019. The train will reach Bhubaneswar on the next day at 5:15 p.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Chipurupalli, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet between Bhubaneswar and Secunderabad in both the directions. The train would consist all AC III Tier Coaches.