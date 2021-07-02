Special trains to various destinations restored

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 July 2021 01:28 IST

Extra rush of passengers to be cleared, says ECoR

Special trains will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Bhagat Ki Kothi, Tata, Digha, Nanded and Bhubaneswar and from Bhubaneswar to Krishnarajapuram to clear the extra rush of passengers. This was announced by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Thursday.

The 08573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat-Ki-Kothi special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Thursdays at 5.25 a.m. with effect from July 8 to reach Bhagat-ki-Kothi on the next day at 8 p.m.

In the return direction, the 08574 Bhagat-Ki-Kothi- Visakhapatnam special train will leave Bhagat-Ki-Kothi on Saturday at 8 p.m. with effect from July 10, which will reach Visakhapatnam on the third day of its journey at 9.50 a.m.

The 08572 Visakhapatnam-Tata Nagar special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 7.25 p.m. with effect from July 11 to reach Tata Nagar at 11 a.m. on the next day. In the return direction, the 08571 Tata Nagar-Visakhapatnam special will leave Tata Nagar at 1 p.m. with effect from July 12 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 4 a.m.

The 08564 Visakhapatnam-Digha special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Thursdays at 3.30 p.m. with effect from July 8 to reach Digha on the next day at 6.35 a.m. In the return direction, the 08573 Digha-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Digha on Fridays at 5.25 p.m. with effect from July 9 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 7.50 a.m.

Similarly, the 08565 Visakhapatnam-Nanded special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8 p.m. with effect from July 10 to reach Nanded on the next day at 1.34 p.m.

In the return direction, the 08566 Nanded-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Nanded on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 4.35 p.m. with effect from July 11 till further advice, which will reach Visakhapatnam at 9.15 a.m. on the next day.

The 08570 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar special train will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 4.20 p.m. with effect from July 14 to reach Bhubaneswar at 11.45 p.m.

In the return direction, the 08569 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Bhubaneswar daily at 8.15 a.m. with effect from July 15 to reach Visakhapatnam at 3.25 p.m, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.

The 02885 Bhubaneswar-Krishnarajapuram special train will leave Bhubaneswar on Wednesdays at 12.10 p.m. with effect from July 14 to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 6.50 p.m. and depart at 7.10 p.m. to reach Krishnarajapuram on the next day at 12.05 p.m.

In the return direction, hte 02886 Krishnarajapuram-Bhubaneswar special train will leave Krishnarajapuram on Thursdays at 4.55 p.m. with effect from July 15 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.25 a.m. and depart at 10.45 a.m. to reach Bhubaneswar at 6.15 p.m.