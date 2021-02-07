Special trains to Tirupati, Bilaspur, Puri

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 February 2021 01:07 IST

Special express trains will be operated by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) between Bilaspur-Tirupati via Visakhapatnam with effect from February 7.

Train 07481 Tirupati-Bilaspur special express will leave Tirupati on Thursdays and Sundays with effect from February 7 at 10.50 a.m. to reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 4.35 a.m. and depart at 4.55 a.m. to reach Bilaspur at 5.25 p.m.

In the return direction, 07482 Bilaspur-Tirupati special express will leave Bilaspur on Tuesdays and Saturdays with effect from Feb 9 at 3.35 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 3.05 a.m. and depart at 3.25 a.m. to reach Tirupati at 10.45 p.m., according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.

These trains will have stoppages at Renigunta, Srikalahasti, Venkatagiri, Gudur, Nellore, Bitragunta, Kavali, Singarayakonda, Tanguturu, Ongole, Ammanabrolu, Chinna Ganjam, Vetapalemu, Chirala, Bapatla, Nidubrolu, Tsunduru, Tenali, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, BhimavaramTown, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajamahendravaram, Dwarapudi, Anaparthi, Samalkot, Pithapuram, Annavaram, Tuni, Yelamanchili, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram , Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Parvatipuram Town, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Harishankar Road, Khariar Road, Bagbahara, Mahasamund, Raipur, Tilda and Bhatapara.

These trains will have one II-AC, two III-AC, nine Sleeper, four Second-Class and two Second Class-cum-Luggage coaches.

Special express trains will also be operated between Tirupati and Puri via Visakhapatnam. Train 07479 Tirupati-Puri special express will leave Tirupati on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 10.35 a.m. with effect from February 8 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 4.40 a.m. and depart at 5 a.m. to reach Puri at 2.35 p.m.

In the return direction, 07480 Puri-Tirupati special express will leave Puri on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 6.30 p.m. with effect from February 10 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 3.05 a.m. and depart at 3.25 a.m. to reach Tirupati on the same day at 10.45 p.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Renigunta, Sri Kalahasti, Venkatagiri, Gudur, Nellore, Bitragunta, Kavali, Singarayakonda, Tanguturu, Ongole, Ammanabrolu, Chinna Ganjam, Vetapalem, Chirala, Bapatla, Nidubrolu, Tsunduru, Tenali, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajamahendravaram, Dwarapudi, Samalkot, Pithapuram, Annavaram, Tuni, Yelamanchili, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagram, Chipurupalle, Sigadam, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road, Tilaru, Kotabommali, Naupada, Palasa, Mandasa Road, Sompeta, Ichchpuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Khallikot, Balugaon, Kalupara Ghat, Nirakarpur and Khurda Road.

These trains will have one II-AC, two III-AC, nine Sleeper, four Second-Class and two Second Class-cum-Luggage coaches. Passengers are requested to follow the COVID-19 health protocols while undertaking the journey.