Special trains to tackle the summer rush

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 April 2021 20:02 IST

The railways will operate special trains to various destinations via Visakhapatnam to cater to the demand in summer.

Train no. 02516 Agartala-Bengaluru Cant. Special will leave Agartala on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 5.35 a.m. from April 24 to May 11 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the third day of its journey at 1.45 a.m. and depart at 2.05 a.m. to reach Bengaluru Cant. at 8.15 p.m. on the third day.

In the return direction, 02515 Bengaluru Cant-Agartala Special will leave Bengaluru Cant on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10.15 a.m. from April 27 to May 14 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 4.20 a.m. and depart at 4.40 a.m. to reach Agartala at 3 a.m. on the third day.

The train comprises LHB coaches of one AC 3-tier and 17 Sleeper Class and two motor generator cars.

These trains will have stoppages at Ambasa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur, New Haflong, Guwahati, Kamakhya, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Kisanganj, Malda Town, Rampurhat, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Vijayawada, Perambur, Katpadi and Whitefield stations

Train no. 06178 Villupuram-Kharagpur Special will leave Villupuram on Tuesday at 12.05 hours with effect from April 27 to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 5:45 a.m. on the next day and departure at 6.05 a.m. to reach Kharagpur at 6.10 p.m..

In the return direction, 06177 Kharagpur- Villupuram Weekly Special will leave Kharagpur on Thursdays at 2.10 p.m. with effect from April 29 to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1:30 a.m.(early hours) on the next day and departure at 1.50 a.m. to reach Villupuram at 7 p.m.

This train will have one AC 2-tier, one AC 3-tier, seven Sleeper Class and five Second Class coaches.

It will have stoppages at Belda, Balasore, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cant and Tiruvannamalai stations.

Train no. 06598 Howrah-Yesvantpur special will leave Howrah on Tuesdays at 12.40 hours from April 27 to June 29 to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1.45 a.m. (early hours) of Wednesday and depart at 2.05 a.m. to reach Yesvantpur at 8.40 p.m.

In the return direction, 06597 Yesvantpur-Howrah special will leave Yesvantpur on Thursday at 9.55 a.m. from April 29 to June 24 to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 4.20 a.m. on the next day and depart at 4.40 a.m. to reach Howrah at 6.30 p.m.

The train will have six AC 2-tier, 10 AC 3-tier coaches and two Second Class-cum-Luggage coaches.

These trains have stoppages at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Ongole, Renigunta, Katpadi and Krishnarajapuram stations.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair A.K. Tripathi appealed to passengers to strictly follow all the safety protocols like wearing masks, frequent sanitisation/washing of hands and maintaining social distance before and during journey in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.