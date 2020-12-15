Special trains to run with revised timings

A number of special trains, originating from different zonal railways and passing through Visakhapatnam, and a few originating in Visakhapatnam Junction, to run with revised timings, have been announced for the convenience of the travelling public.

The special trains originating from and terminating at Visakhapatnam: 02887 Visakhapatnam – Hazarat Nizamuddin will leave Visakhapatnam at 9.20 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 6.05 p.m. the next day.

In the return direction, 02888 will leave H. Nizamuddin at 7 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Mondays and Tuesdays and arrive at Visakhapatnam the next day at 4.30 p.m.

Train no. 02581 will leave Visakhapatnam at 8.20 a.m. on Mondays and Fridays, and reach H. Nizamuddin at 5.50 p.m. the next day.

Train no. 08514 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul daily, will leave Visakhapatnam at 6.45 a.m. and reach the destination at 8.45 p.m. on the same day. In the return direction, 08513 Kirandul – Visakhapatnam daily will leave Kirandul at 6 a.m. and reach Visakhapatnam at 8.20 p.m.

The timings of other trains passing through Visakhapatnam have also been revised. Passengers can check with NTES (National Train Enquiry System) App for updates and inter-sectional stoppages and timings.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi appealed to passengers to strictly follow all the safety protocols before undertaking a journey in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers should provide the correct mobile number while purchasing the railway ticket so as to receive SMS alerts, in time, if there are any updates about the train like cancellation or change of timings.