Special trains to Gunupur from July 27

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 July 2021 20:16 IST

Special trains will be operated between Gunupur and Visakhapatnam with effect from July 27.

Train no. 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur special train will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 5.35 a.m. and will reach Naupada Junction at 9.10 a.m. and depart at 9.30 a.m. and reach Gunupur at 12.20 p.m.

In the return direction, 08521 Gunupur- Visakhapatnam special train will leave Gunupur at 1.55 p.m. to reach Naupada Junction at 4.40 p.m. and depart at 5 p.m. to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 8.45 p.m, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

This train will have halts at Marripalem, Simhachalam, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Garividi, Chipurupalli, Sigadam, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road, Urlam, Tilaru, Kotabommali, Naupada, Takkali, Peddasana, Temburu, Ganguvada, Pathapatnam, Parlakhemundi, Sitapuram, Haddubhangi, Kashinagar, Lihuri, Banasadhara and Palasinghi.

This train has 10 Second Class coaches and two Second class-cum-luggage coaches.