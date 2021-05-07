Special trains to clear summer rush

Passengers told to follow all COVID protocols during their journey

In an attempt to clear rush of passengers, the Railways authorities have decided to run some special trains.

Train no. 06185 Trivandrum – Malda Town summer special will leave Trivandrum at 6 p.m. on May 8 (Saturday) and May 11(Tuesday). It will arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11.50 p.m. and depart at 00.10 a.m. (post midnight) to reach Malda Town at 8.10 p.m. on the third day of its journey.

In the return direction, 06186 Malda Town – Trivandrum summer special will leave Malda Town at 7.45 p.m. on May 11 (Tuesday) and May 14 (Friday). It will arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 3.35 p.m. and depart at 3.55 p.m. to reach Trivandrum at 11.10 p.m. on the third day of its journey.

These trains will have 12 sleeper class coaches, six second class coaches and two- luggage/disabled-cum-brake vans, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

Halts

The trains will make halts at Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Duvvada stations enroute.

Mysuru – Danapur special

Train no. 07327 Mysuru – Danapur summer special express will leave Mysuru at 9.20 p.m. on May 7 (Friday) and will reach Danapur at 8:45 p.m. on May 9 (Sunday) for one trip only. The train will make halts at Visakhapatnam (7:55 p.m./8:15 p.m. on May 8) and Khurda Road (1:40 a.m/1:50 a.m.) and Bhadrak (5:43 a.m/5:45 a.m. on May 9). The train will have 23 coaches comprising 12 sleeper coaches, nine second class coaches and two second class luggage-cum-brake vans.

Train no. 07361 Vasco-da-Gama – Danapur summer special express will leave Vasco at 4 p.m. on May 8 (Saturday) and will reach Danapur at 8:45 p.m. on May 10 (Monday) for one trip only. The one-way special tran will make halts at Visakhapatnam (7:55 p.m/8:15 p.m. on May 9) and Khurda Road (1:40 a.m/1:50 a.m.), Bhadrak (5:43 a.m/5:45 a.m on May 10). This train will have 23 coaches comprising one II-tier AC, two III-tier AC, six sleeper coaches, 12 second class coaches and two second class luggage-cum-brake vans.

The Railways authorities have urged the passengers to strictly follow all the safety protocols such as wearing mask, sanitising hands and maintaining social distance before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.