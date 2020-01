Special trains to clear Sankranti rush

In order to clear passenger rush during the Sankranti season, the railway officials have decided to run special trains between various destinations.

Vijayawada-Vizianagaram

Train No. 07184 Vijayawada-Vizianagaram Jansadharan special will leave Vijayawada on January 11,12,13, 2020 at 9.10 p.m. and would arrive Duvvada on next day at 5.20 a.m.. The train would depart at 5.22 a.m. and reach Vizianagaram at 7.20 a.m.

In return direction, the train No. 07185 Vizianagaram-Vijayawada Jansadharan special will leave Vizianagaram on January 12,13, 2020 at 7.45 a.m. and arrive Duvvada at 9.23 a.m.. The train would depart Duvvada at 9.25 a.m. and will reach Vijayawada at 4.30 p.m. on same day

Similarly, train no 07187 Vizianagaram-Vijayawada Jansadharan special will leave Vizianagaram on January 17,18,19, 2020 at 9.45 p.m. and will reach Duvvada at 11.30 p.m. The train would departure Duvvada at 11.32 p.m and will reach Vijayawada on the next day at 6.30 a.m.

In return direction, the train No 07186 Vijayawada-Vizianagaram Jansadharan special will leave Vijayawada on Janury 18, 19, 2020 at 12.15 p.m. and reach Duvvada at 6.30 p.m. The train would depart Duvvada at 6.32 p.m. and will reach Vizianagaram at 8.15 p.m. on the same day.

With 12 General Class Coaches, the train will stop at Nuzividu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi, Anaparthi, Samalkot, Pitapuram, Annavaram, Tuni, Narsipatnam Road, Elemanchali, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa

Vizianagaram-Rajahmundry

Train No. 07197 Vizianagaram-Rajahmundry Jansadharan special will leave Vizianagaram on January 14, 2020 at 7.45 a.m. and will reach Duvvada at 9.23 a.m.. The train would depart from Duvvada at 9.25 a.m. and will reach Rajahmundry at 12.30 p.m. on the same day.

In return direction train No. 07198 Rajahmundry-Vizianagaram Jansadharan special will leave Rajahmundry on January 17,2020 at 2.50 p.m. and will reach Duvvada at 6.30 p.m. The train would depart from Duvvada at 6.32 p.m. and will reach Vizianagaram at 8.15 p.m. on the same day.

With 12 General Class Coaches, the train has stoppages at Dwarapudi, Anaparthi, Samalkot, Pitapuram, Annavaram, Tuni, Narsipatnam Road, Elemanchali, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa between Vijayawada and Vijayanagaram

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad

Train No. 08523 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad special train will leave Visakhapatnam on January 12 & 19 (Sundays) at 3.30 p.m. and will reach Secunderabad on the next day at 4 a.m. In return direction, 08524 Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam special train will leave Secunderabad on January 13, 20 (Monday) at 4.35 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam at 4.50 a.m. on next day.

The train has stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam and Warangal

Double decker special

Train No. 08525 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Double Decker Special Train will leave Visakhapatnam on January 12 & 19 (Sunday) at 5.45 a.m. and will reach Vijayawada at 11.15 a.m. In return direction, the train No 08526 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Special train will leave Vijayawada at 5.30 p.m. on January 12 &19 (Sunday) at 5.30 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam at 11 p.m.

With eight double decker coaches, the train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru.