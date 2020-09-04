Special trains to be run for NDA candidates

Special trains will be operated between Ichchapuram and Visakhapatnam, for the convenience of over 4,500 candidates from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, who are expected to appear for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examinations to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commissionin Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Train no.05831 on(Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam) special will start from Ichchapuram on September 5 at 5 p.m., reach Palasa at 5.39 p.m. and leave at 5.40 p.m, arrive at Srikakulam Road at 6.35 p.m., depart at 6.36 p.m., reach Vizianagaram at 7.30 p.m. and depart at 7.32 p.m. to reach Visakhapatnam at 9 p.m., according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R).
In the return direction, train no. 05832 (Visakhapatnam-Ichchapuram) special will leave Visakhapatnam at 6.30 p.m. on September 6 and will reach Vizianagaram at 7.35 p.m. and depart at 7.37 p.m. to reach Srikakulam Road at 8.31p.m., it will leave at 8.32 p.m. to reach Palasa at 9.30 p.m. and depart at 9.31p.m. to reach Ichchapuram at 10.30 p.m.
Stoppages
The train will have stoppages at Sompeta, Palasa, Naupada, Kotabommali, Chipurapalli and Kottavalasa stations.
Social distancing
All the norms of maintaining social distance, wearing mask, etc., are to be strictly followed by the candidates. The aspirants are requested to make use of this facility.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath