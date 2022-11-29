Special trains to be run between Hyderabad and Yesvantpur from December 1

November 29, 2022 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau,Ramesh Susarla

The South Central Railway(SCR) will run special trains between Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Yesvantpur from December 1 to 30 to clear the extra rush during the year-end festive season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 07265 will run between Hyderabad and Yesvantpur on December 6, 13, 20 and 27, departing Hyderabad on Tuesdays at 9.05 p.m. and reaching Yasvantpur on Wednesdays at 10.50 a.m.

In the return direction, train no. 07266 will depart Yesvantpur at 3.50 p.m. on Wednesdays on December 7,14, 21 and 27 and reach Hyderabad at 5.45 a.m. on Thursdays.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The special trains will halt at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both directions.

Another train, (no. 07233), will depart from Secunderabad at 9.45 p.m. on every Thursday (December 1, 8, 15, and 22) and reach Yesvantpur at 10.50 a.m.

Train no. 07234 will depart Yesvantpur on every Friday at 3.50 p.m. (on December 2, 9, 16 and 23) and reach Secunderabad on Saturdays at 4.15 a.m.

The stoppages are Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both directions. The special trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper, and General Second-Class coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US