Special trains from Tirupati for Dasara

TIRUPATI

15 October 2020 00:55 IST

As railway transportation picks up pace ending the long hiatus, the temple city of Tirupati is going to run a sizeable number of trains in the days to come.

Already, the Tirupati – Nizamabad Rayalaseema Express is being run as a special train during the pandemic. In view of the Dasara festive season, the railways have introduced 02765/02766 Tirupati – Amravati – Tirupati festival special train, which will depart at 15.10 hrs to reach Amravati (Maharashtra) at 14.50 hrs the next day, stopping en route at Pakala, Piler, Madanapalle Road, Kadiri, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Dhone, Kurnool city, Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Kacheguda, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Dharmabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola and Badnera stations in both the directions.

Similarly, 02733/02734 Tirupati – Lingampalli express will ply between October 20 and November 30 to provide connectivity to Hyderabad, coinciding with the festival season. Narayanadri Express(12734/12735) will also start running as a daily train between Tirupati and Secunderabad. The Visakhapatnam-bound double decker train started chugging out of Tirupati from Wednesday. This apart, 07487/07488 Tirumala Express will also be run as a daily train between the same destinations.

Advertising

Advertising

If these are the direct trains, 17229/17230 Secunderabad – Trivandrum Express, a long-distance train, is coming up that passes through Tirupati and hence provides connectivity to down south.