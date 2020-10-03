Special trains for UPSC candidates on October 3 and 4

Special trains are being operated by East Coast Railway (E Co R) for the convenience of candidates appearing for the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) Civil Services examination, between Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam, Koraput-Visakhapatnam via Rayagada and Koraput-Cuttack via Titlagarh, on 3rd and 4th October.

06831 Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam MEMU Passenger Special will Ichchapuram on October 3 at 4 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 8.15 p.m. In the return direction, 06832 Visakhapatnam – Ichchapuram MEMU passenger special will leave Visakhapatnam on October 4 at 7.30 p.m. and reach Ichchapuram at 11.30 p.m., the same night, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

These trains will have halts at Palasa, Naupada, Kotabommali, Srikakulam Road, Chipurapalli, Vizianagaram and Kottavalasa in both the directions.

These trains will have 12 Memu coaches

Similarly, 05803 Koraput – Visakhapatnam passenger special will leave Koraput at 1 p.m. on October 3 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 6.40 p.m., the same day. In the return direction, 05804 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger Special will leave Visakhapatnam on October 4, at 9.40 p.m. and reach Koraput at 4.40 a.m., the next day.

These trains will have halts at Damanjodi, Lakshmipur Road, Tikri, Singapur Road, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili and Vizianagaram in both the directions. These trains will have 12 Second Class coaches and two Second Class-cum-brake vans.