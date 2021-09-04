Andhra Pradesh

Special trains between Vizag and Rayagada from September 15

The East Coast Railway has decided to run special trains between Visakhapatnam-Rayagada daily, with effect from September 15.

The train No. 08508 Visakhapatnam- Rayagada special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 6 p.m. every day from September 15 and will reach Rayagada at 10.05 p.m on the same day.

In return direction, the train No. 08507 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Rayagada at 5.40 a.m. daily with effect from September 16 and will reach Visakhapatnam at 10 a.m. on the same day.

The trains will stop at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Gajapathinagaram, Bobbili, Parvathipuram, Parvathipuram Town between Visakhapatnam- Rayagada stations.

The train will comprise 10 second class coaches and two second class-cum-luggage coaches.


