Special trains between Shivamogga and Renigunta

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced to run six weekly special trains between Shivamogga and Renigunta via Guntakal to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train No.06223 will depart from Shivamogga Town at 06.15 hrs on November 13, 20 and 27 (Wednesdays) to arrive Renigunta at 20.05 hrs the same day. In the return direction, Train No.06224 Renigunta – Shivamogga Town weekly special will leave Renigunta at 21.45 hrs on November 13, 20 and 27 to reach Shivamogga Town at 11.45 hrs the next day.

En route, the trains will stop at Bhadravathi, Tarikere, Birur, Ajjampura, Hosadurga Road, Chikkajajur, Chitradurga, Molakalmuru, Rayadurg, Ballari, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Kondapuram, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah and Rajampet stations in both directions. The trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper and general second class coaches.

