Special trains between Puri and Gunupur from August 16

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 August 2021 20:09 IST

East Coast Railway will operate special daily trains between Puri and Gunupur stations with effect from August 16.

Train no.08417 Puri- Gunupur special train will leave Puri daily, with effect from August 16 at 12 hrs to reach Palasa at 5.35 p.m. and depart at 5.40 p.m. to reach Naupada at 6.05 p.m. and depart at 6.10 p.m. to reach Gunupur at 8.50 p.m.

In the return direction, 08518 Gunupur- Puri special train, will leave Gunupur daily at 5 a.m. with effect from August 17 to reach Naupada at 7.40 a.m. and leave at 7.50 a.m., reach Palasa at 8.25 a.m. and depart at 8.30 a.m. to reach Puri at 2.50 p.m. on the same day, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

These trains will stop at Sakhigopal, Birpurushottampur, Delang, Kanas Road, Motari, Khurda Road Kaipadar Road, Tapang, Nirakarpur, Bhusandpur, Kalupara Ghat, Kuhuri, Balugaon, Gangadharpur, Chilka, Khallikot, Rambha, Humma, Ganjam, Chatrapur, Jagannathpur, Brahmapur, Golanthara, Surla Road, Ichchapuram, Sompeta, Mandasa Road, Palasa, Naupada, Tekkali, Pathapatnam, Parlakhemundi, Kashinagaram and Bansadhara.

These trains will have second class coaches- 9 and second class-cum- luggage/ disabled coaches-2.

Cancellation

Due to safety works the train no.08417 Puri- Gunupur special train leaving Puri on 21stn& 22nd August and the train no. 08518 Gunupur- Puri special train leaving Gunupur on 22nd & 23rd August will be cancelled.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.