Special training classes for POLYCET-2024

April 03, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - GUNTUR

Commissioner of Technical Education Department Chadalavada Nagarani called upon students to take advantage of the special training classes being offered for the entrance examination of POLYCET-2024.

Ms. Nagarani said that comprehensive training was given to students with the aim of increasing polytechnic admissions, during her visit to various coaching centres including MBTS Government Polytechnic in Guntur on Wednesday. She distributed study material to the students and said that training would be provided to everyone who wants polytechnic admissions, irrespective of age.

Ms. Nagarani added that classes would be held in 87 government and 182 private polytechnics in the State till April 24, and the grand pre-final entrance exam will be held on April 25. Study material has been prepared in both the languages to help Telugu and English medium students.

She said that there was a good demand for this training in some parts of the State and the Technical Education Department was making preparations to start another batch from April 8, as per the wishes of the students and their parents. She said that the study material for POLYCET-2024 coaching would be provided to each and every student.

