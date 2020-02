Special train to Kollam from November 17

A special train will be operated by East Coast Railway (ECoR) from Visakhapatnam to Kollam to clear the extra rush of pilgrims going to Sabarimala, from November 17 to January 21, 2020.

The 08515 Visakhapatnam- Kollam weekly special express train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 11.50 p.m. and will reach Kollam on Tuesdays at 5.15 a.m. from November 17 to January 19 (10 trips).

In the return direction, the 08516 Kollam-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Kollam on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and will arrive in Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 6.30 p.m. from November 19 to January 21 (10 trips), according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar.

These special trains will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Yelamanchili, Tuni, Samalkote, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Venkatagiri, Srikalahasthi, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Katpadi, Vaniyambadi, Jollarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore Junction, Palghat, Ottapalam, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanaseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavellkara and Kayankulam.

The rake will have four 3rd AC, nine sleeper class, six general second-class and two second class-cum-luggage coaches.