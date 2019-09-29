Special train to Araku from October 1

In order to clear extra rush of tourists to Araku, East Coast Railway decided to run special express trains between Visakhapatnam and Araku from October to December -2019.
According to officials, train No. 08517 Visakhapatnam-Araku special express train will leave Visakhapatnam at 8.10 a.m. will reach Araku at 11.30 a.m. on the same day. In return direction, the train No. 08518 Araku-Visakhapatnam special express train will leave Araku at 2.30 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam on the same day at 6 p.m. The dates of running the train are October 1 to 13, 19, 20, 26 to 29, November 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15,19, 21, 22,25,26,27,28,29,30&31.
This pair of trains has stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa and Borraguhalu between Visakhapatnam and Araku. These pair of trains comprises eight general second class and two second-class cum luggage coaches.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.