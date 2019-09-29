Special train to Araku from October 1

In order to clear extra rush of tourists to Araku, East Coast Railway decided to run special express trains between Visakhapatnam and Araku from October to December -2019.

According to officials, train No. 08517 Visakhapatnam-Araku special express train will leave Visakhapatnam at 8.10 a.m. will reach Araku at 11.30 a.m. on the same day. In return direction, the train No. 08518 Araku-Visakhapatnam special express train will leave Araku at 2.30 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam on the same day at 6 p.m. The dates of running the train are October 1 to 13, 19, 20, 26 to 29, November 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15,19, 21, 22,25,26,27,28,29,30&31.

This pair of trains has stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa and Borraguhalu between Visakhapatnam and Araku. These pair of trains comprises eight general second class and two second-class cum luggage coaches.