Special train sought to bring back over 5,000 A. P. fishermen stranded along the Gujarat coast

Srikakuam District Fishermen Community Welfare Association convener Duda Sudhakar, and Fishermen Cooperative Association President Konada Narasinga Rao urged both the Union and State governments to arrange a special train to bring back over 5,000 fishermen stranded at various places along the Gujarat coast.

Ignored by owners

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Mr. Sudhakar said the fishermen who had migrated to Gujarat had been facing untold miseries with lack of basic facilities and shelter in Gujarat for the last two weeks. “The owners who engaged them in various works had forgotten their welfare. A majority fishermen were forced to stay at the sea coast of Veraval of Gir Somnath district. Many of them are facing multiple health problems due to with the lack of food and shelter. Thegovernment should bring them to here in a special train and put them in quarantine if necessary,” he added.

Mugi Gurumurthy, M.Sriramulu and Mylapalli Polisu, leaders of various associations urged the government to construct fishing jetties immediately in Rallapeta, Budagatlapalem and other places so that the migrated fishermen would get livelihood in Srikakulam district itself.