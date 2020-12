Special train services extended till year-end

Revised timings can be found on the Railways website

The Railways have announced extension of some special train services till December-end.

The timings of some special express train timings have been revised with effect from December 1, 2020. Passengers have been advised to check the revised timings on the official railway website.

The special trains which have been extended are: 02835 Hatia-Yesvantapur special express, leaving Hatia on Tuesdays, till December 29, and in the return direction, 02836 Yesvantpur-Hatia special express, leaving Yesvantpur on Fridays, has been extended till January 1, 2021.

Train 02889 Tata Nagar-Yesvantpur special express, leaving Tata Nagar on Fridays, has been extended till December 25 and in the return direction, 02890 Yesvantpur-Tata Nagar special express, leaving Yesvantpur on Mondays, has been extended till December 28, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

The train services extended are: 02873 Howrah-Yesvantpur special express, leaving Howrah daily extended till December 30. In the return direction, 02874 Yesvantpur-Howrah special express, leaving Yesvantpur daily, extended till January 1, 2021. The 02877 Howrah-Ernakulam special express, leaving Howrah on Saturdays, has been extended till December 26. In the return direction, 02878 Ernakulam-Howrah special express, leaving Ernakulam on Tuesdays, has been extended till December 29. The 02867 Howrah-Puducherry special express, leaving Howrah on Sundays, has been extended till December 27. In the return direction, 02868 Puducherry-Howrah express, leaving Puduchery on Wednesdays, has been extended till December 30.