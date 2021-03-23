Special train service extended up to Kirandul

The services of special train between Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur have been extended up to Kirandul with effect from April 1. The decision was taken by East Coast Railway (E Co R) in view of demand from the public.

Train no. 08516 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 6.45 a.m. with effect from April 1 to reach Jagdalpur at 4.25 p.m. and depart at 4.30 p.m. and reach Kirandul at 8.45 p.m. on the same day.

In the return direction, 08515 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special express, will leave Kirandul daily at 6 a.m. with effect from April 2 and reach Jagdalpur at 9.50 a.m. and depart at 9.55 a.m. to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the same day at 8.20 p.m., according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.

These pair of trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Srungavarapukota, Borraguhalu, Araku, Koraput, Jeypore, Kotpar Road, Jagdalpur, Dilimili, Kaklur, Dantewara and Bacheli.

These trains will have Vistadome coach-1 (only up to Araku), Sleeper Class coach-1, Second Class reserved coaches-8, AC Chair car -1 and second Class (reserved) cum Luggage/Divyangjan coaches-2.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the health protocol while undertaking the journey in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers are also requested to convey their accurate mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive SMS alert in time if there is any update about train services like train cancellation and change of timings.