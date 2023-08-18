Special train replaces Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Vizag after technical snag

August 18, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vande Bharat Express between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad (train no. 20833/34) was cancelled on August 17 and replaced with another train with conventional coaches after a technical snag was reported.

The train departed Visakhapatnam station at 7 a.m. on Thursday instead of the departure scheduled at 5.45 a.m., while the Visakhapatnam-bound train departed from Secunderabad at 3 p.m.

The officials ensured that catering arrangements were on par with the services that passengers enjoy on the Vande Bharat Express, a release said, adding that immediate refunds were given to the passengers and tickets were issued for them on the new train.

