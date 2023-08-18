ADVERTISEMENT

Special train replaces Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Vizag after technical snag

August 18, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The train departed Visakhapatnam station at 7 a.m. on August 17 instead of the departure scheduled at 5.45 a.m. The Visakhapatnam-bound train departed from Secunderabad at 3 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Vande Bharat Express between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad (train no. 20833/34) was cancelled on August 17 and replaced with another train with conventional coaches after a technical snag was reported.

The train departed Visakhapatnam station at 7 a.m. on Thursday instead of the departure scheduled at 5.45 a.m., while the Visakhapatnam-bound train departed from Secunderabad at 3 p.m.

The officials ensured that catering arrangements were on par with the services that passengers enjoy on the Vande Bharat Express, a release said, adding that immediate refunds were given to the passengers and tickets were issued for them on the new train.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US