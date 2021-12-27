Special train from Vizag to Araku from December 30 to January 16

Special trains will be run by the East Coast Railway between Visakhapatnam-Araku-Visakhapatnam from December 30 to January 16 in view of the demand from tourists.

Train no. 08525 Visakhapatnam- Araku special train, will leave Visakhapatnam at 7 a.m. with effect from December 30, 2021 to January 16, 2022, to reach Araku at 11.30 a.m.

In the return direction, train no. 08526 Araku-Visakhapatnam special train, will leave Araku at 2 p.m. daily with effect from December 30 to January 16, 2022, to reach Visakhapatnam at 5.30 p.m., according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

This pair of trains will have eight Second Class coaches and two Second Class-cum-Luggage coaches (all reserved) in its composition.

This pair of trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Shrungavarapukota and Borraguhalu between Visakhapatnam and Araku stations.

Passengers are requested to make use of the special trains and also to adhere to the COVID-19 health protocols while undertaking their journey. For any train related general enquiries one can call the help line 139.