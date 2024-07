Special train between Bengaluru, Kalaburagi to clear weekend rush

A special train will be run between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi (via Guntakallu) to clear the weekend rush of passengers.

The Bangalore-Kalaburagi special train (No. 06533) will leave Bangalore at 8 p.m. on July 19 (Friday) and reach Anantapur at 12.40 a.m. on July 20, reach Guntakal at 2.05 am and reach Kalaburagi station at 7.45 am., according to an official release.

In the return direction, train (no. 06534) will leave Kalaburagi at 9.30 a.m. on July 20 (Saturday) and reach Guntakal at 2 p.m., Anantapur at 3.07 p.m., and reach Bangalore at 8.30 p.m. on the same day. This train will pass through Yalhanka, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, and Shahabad stations.

