Special teams to speed up land acquisition for Konaseema railway project

Published - October 25, 2024 06:57 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Special teams have been constituted to speed up the land acquisition for the proposed Kotipalli-Narsapur railway line in the Konaseema region in Andhra Pradesh. 

In a review meeting with the revenue officials, here on Friday (October 25), Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar directed them to address the grievances pertaining to the land acquisition for the railway project. Mr. Mahesh Kumar appealed to the land owners to extend their support for the completion of the land acquisition for the railway project.

