Special teams to probe dargah vandalisation case

Police personnel inspecting a digital surveillance equipment at a temple at Talakona in Chittoor district on Monday.

CHITTOOR

19 January 2021 01:23 IST

SP warns against use of social media to incite passions

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Monday formed three special teams to trace the persons responsible for vandalisation reported at a place of worship at Nagireddipalle in Gangavaram mandal on Sunday.

The culprits, who are yet to be identified, burnt a chaddar (sacred cloth) and some other articles at a dargah. “Acting on a complaint lodged by the dargah management, a case has been registered within 24 hours,” the SP told the media here and warned against posting any material on social media platforms, which might incite tension over the episode.

Operation Samaikhya

As part of the Operation Samaikhya, the SP said, 3, 774 places of worship including temples, churches and mosques have been identified. Of the total, 1, 782 are equipped with 4,526 CCTV cameras.

In total, 1,541 peace committees and 1,060 village defense squads have been set up across the district. As a precautionary measure, 1,113 rowdy-sheeters have been bound over, said Mr. S. Senthil Kumar.

Helpline

He urged the people to bring to the notice of the police in case they come across any suspicious activity concerning safety of the religious places by dialling 100 or sending WhatsApp messages on 9440900005.

Meanwhile, Mr. Senthil Kumar dispatched a special team led by Circle Inspector (Piler Rural) Murali Krishna which would inspect the famous Shiva temple at Talakona in Yerravaripalem mandal. The team inspected the temple and initiated steps to instal digital surveillance equipment on the premises.