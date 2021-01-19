Special teams to probe dargah vandalisation case

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Monday formed three special teams to trace the persons responsible for vandalisation reported at a place of worship at Nagireddipalle in Gangavaram mandal on Sunday.
The culprits, who are yet to be identified, burnt a chaddar (sacred cloth) and some other articles at a dargah. “Acting on a complaint lodged by the dargah management, a case has been registered within 24 hours,” the SP told the media here and warned against posting any material on social media platforms, which might incite tension over the episode.
Operation Samaikhya
As part of the Operation Samaikhya, the SP said, 3, 774 places of worship including temples, churches and mosques have been identified. Of the total, 1, 782 are equipped with 4,526 CCTV cameras.
In total, 1,541 peace committees and 1,060 village defense squads have been set up across the district. As a precautionary measure, 1,113 rowdy-sheeters have been bound over, said Mr. S. Senthil Kumar.
Helpline
He urged the people to bring to the notice of the police in case they come across any suspicious activity concerning safety of the religious places by dialling 100 or sending WhatsApp messages on 9440900005.
Meanwhile, Mr. Senthil Kumar dispatched a special team led by Circle Inspector (Piler Rural) Murali Krishna which would inspect the famous Shiva temple at Talakona in Yerravaripalem mandal. The team inspected the temple and initiated steps to instal digital surveillance equipment on the premises.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath